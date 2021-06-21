Two shot, others injured as ANC meeting in Limpopo descends into chaos
Two people were hospitalised after being shot at an ANC branch general meeting in Waterberg, Lephalale, on Saturday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said cases of attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and public violence have been opened by police at Witpoort in the Waterberg district.
“A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested and a 9mm pistol was recovered,” Mojapelo said.
He said the two people who were shot were admitted to Witpoort hospital.
This brief video shows moments at Ga Seleka village in Lephalale, where witnesses have reported that multiple gunshots were fired during an ANC branch general meeting yesterday. Two people were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/dXxyo1f53b— Katlego Nyoni (@katlego4ever) June 20, 2021
The ANC in the region condemned the acts of violence that took place in ward 12 of the Lephalale subregion.
ANC spokesperson for the Waterberg region Matome Taueatsoala said according to reports, a scuffle broke out during a branch general meeting, where two people were shot, and 16 others were injured.
“This has compelled the ANC in Waterberg to call off all its activities in the Lephalale subregion until security is stabilised.
“This means that all BGMs which were scheduled for this weekend have been called off.”
Taueatsoala said these acts of thuggery and hooliganism have no place in the ANC — which is supposed to be a “model of discipline and an example of good democratic ethos”.
TimesLIVE