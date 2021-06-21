Two shot, others injured as ANC meeting in Limpopo descends into chaos

Two people were hospitalised after being shot at an ANC branch general meeting in Waterberg, Lephalale, on Saturday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said cases of attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and public violence have been opened by police at Witpoort in the Waterberg district.

“A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested and a 9mm pistol was recovered,” Mojapelo said.

He said the two people who were shot were admitted to Witpoort hospital.