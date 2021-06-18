Malusi Gigaba alleges there's a plot against him, with Norma Mngoma used as part of the conspiracy

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba has alleged that his estranged wife Norma Mngoma was an asset used in a conspiracy against him by organs of state.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Friday morning, Gigaba claimed a conspiracy involving Crime Intelligence, State Security and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Gigaba was testifying about the case which led to the Hawks arresting Mngoma. Her electronic devices were confiscated during the arrest. She was arrested after she allegedly scratched a Mercedes-Benz G-wagon belonging to Gigaba’s friend.

The arrest has since been found unlawful and an abuse of power.

At the time of the arrest, Gigaba had lodged a complaint with the Hawks about threats to his life, with Mngoma apparently investigated in connection with the complaint.

“Crime Intelligence, state security and certain people in the NPA were involved in a plot of sorts, a political plot of sorts, which involved me. When Ms Mngoma was arrested, it interfered with their asset that is Ms Mngoma.

“Therefore, they created a situation where they had to do everything in their power to vilify me and that is how this whole case panned out,” said Gigaba.