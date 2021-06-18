Deny, deny and deny some more: Gigaba says estranged wife is a 'pathological liar'

Former minister Malusi Gigaba is determined to convince the state capture inquiry that he is an “honest man of integrity”, while his estranged wife Norma Gigaba is a “pathological liar”.

This after Gigaba on Thursday night continued to deny all evidence presented at same forum by Mngoma, who had implicated him as a Gupta puppet who served the fugitive Indian family with aplomb during his tenures in various ministerial postings.

The commission presented several allegations made by Mngoma, to which Gigaba replied, “That is a lie.”

Gupta home ATM, cinema and steam room

For starters, the former multiple-portfolio minister was quizzed on Mngoma's claim that during one of their many visits to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, she saw a money-dispensing machine in the house. She said it looked like an ATM, where the family withdrew money to bribe politicians and executives of SOEs.

Gigaba laughed at this, saying it was the first time he had heard that a private individual could have an ATM in their home.

“It is bizarre to me that Miss Mngoma could be shown an ATM that could dispense an entire R10,000,” said Gigaba. “If she is not lying, as she always does, it would mean she was alone. I do not know anything about it. I have visited many people who are wealthy, I have never seen any of them including leaders of banks who have an ATM at their private residences.”

Mngoma also told the inquiry that she and Gigaba had been to a cinema and a steam room inside the Gupta residence. According to Gigaba, if such things existed at the Gupta home, he had never had sight of them.