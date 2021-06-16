Politics

Controversial Thembinkosi Mafana could be on way back to council

ANC to decide on which of two candidates should represent Wells Estate

By Yolanda Palezweni and Mandilakhe Kwababana - 16 June 2021

Thembinkosi Mafana could make a comeback into public office as he is one of two candidates nominated to contest Ward 60 for the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay on October 27.

Mafana and Chwayita Adoons were announced as the party’s ward councillor candidates at the Wells Estate Community Hall on Tuesday after residents voted on June 7 for their preferred candidate...

