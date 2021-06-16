Controversial Thembinkosi Mafana could be on way back to council
ANC to decide on which of two candidates should represent Wells Estate
Thembinkosi Mafana could make a comeback into public office as he is one of two candidates nominated to contest Ward 60 for the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay on October 27.
Mafana and Chwayita Adoons were announced as the party’s ward councillor candidates at the Wells Estate Community Hall on Tuesday after residents voted on June 7 for their preferred candidate...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.