Ramaphosa is treating Mkhize with ‘kid gloves’, says Malema as he defends Brian Shivambu over VBS saga

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday accused President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration of being selective when dealing with individuals implicated in corruption.

This after Ramaphosa placed embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave amid the R150m Digital Vibes debacle.

The minister is alleged to have personally benefitted from an irregular multimillion rand contract awarded to his close associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, who both worked on his 2017 ANC presidential campaign. Digital Vibes, a company run by Mather and Mitha, won a R150m contract to handle communications for the National Health Insurance and later during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to being placed on leave on Tuesday, Mkhize said his family has said it would pay back the money.

“The EFF takes exception to the fact that minister Mkhize has been placed on special leave when he has confessed to preparedness to repay monies unduly given in the Digital Vibes scandal.

“He is being treated with kid gloves because he belongs to the Ramaphosa cabal. As a result, when it comes to his own, Ramaphosa is willing to be tolerant to corruption and give corruption special leave.

“Ramaphosa’s administration is selective in dealing with the corrupt,” Malema said.

Malema expressed these sentiments during a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

At the same briefing, he defended Brian Shivambu, brother of the party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who has been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

At the weekend Daily Maverick reported that Brian had signed a contract admitting to having received R4.55m in VBS loot for no valid reason. He promised to pay back the money. Brian is said to have insisted on a secrecy clause before signing an acknowledgement of debt.

Malema however, said the move was by no means an admission of wrongdoing or guilt, but rather a compromise.