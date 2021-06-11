No plans to delay local government polls, says president
Ramaphosa confirms elections are on track for October 27
President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are no plans to push back the local government polls despite growing concerns around the freeness and fairness of the elections which are scheduled to take place on October 27.
“As there is no determination of a postponement at this stage, no other date has been considered as an election date,” Ramaphosa said during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday...
