Maimane's One SA Movement to contest elections in 10 municipalities

Mmusi Maimane has announced that his One SA Movement will be contesting the elections with independent candidates in 10 municipalities around the country.

Maimane, during a press conference at Constitution Hill on Friday, said the first group of 10 community organisations had been identified which will field candidates for this year's local government elections.

The former DA leader seems to be targeting mainly smaller municipalities.

In Gauteng, they will contest in the troubled Emfuleni local municipality now run by the ANC, while in the Eastern Cape he will be going for the smaller Beyers Naudé and Enoch Mgijima municipalities.

In the Western Cape, One SA will target Knysna and Cederberg, while in the Northern Cape he will be going after Ubuntu local municipality.

Despite the collapse of numerous municipalities in the North West, OSA will only be going for Moses Kotane municipality. In Mpumalanga it will target the JS Moroka local municipality and in Limpopo it is eyeing Greater Letaba local municipality and Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality.