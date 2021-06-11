EFF dissolves all regional structures after failing to organise elective conferences
With just four months before the much-anticipated October 27 local government elections, the EFF has dissolved its regional structures for failing to meet its 90% threshold to elect new leaders.
All eight EFF regional structures in the Eastern Cape have been dissolved for failing to meet the May 30 deadline to organise regional conferences...
