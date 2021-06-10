Some embattled KZN municipalities have paid up their Eskom debt: MEC

“In practice, this means that we have temporarily taken over some executive functions in these municipalities to assist them, through our appointed administrators, to draft and implement wide-ranging turnaround plans to allow these municipalities to return to stability so they can resume these executive functions as soon as possible.”

Hlomuka said it was important to outline “the successes we have achieved in the context of these support measures, as well as the challenges we have encountered”.

He said the Inkosi Langalibalele local municipality had paid up most historical creditors dating back to 2016.

“Arrangements were also made with Eskom for a three-year payment plan. The municipality has fully honoured this commitment as the whole amount of R138m has now been settled.”

At the Umzinyathi district municipality the council has “written off R276,303,312 of its irregular expenditure as per the unaudited annual financial statements submitted to the auditor-general”.

When it came to the Abaqulusi local municipality, a finance official who misappropriated funds from the municipal accounts has been disciplined and dismissed.

“The matter was also reported to the police. R3.5m out of R3.9m has been recovered. The former official is now attending a criminal case.

“The municipality is approaching courts to secure the balance of the R400,000.

“The municipality’s old Eskom debt of R68m was settled in December 2020 and its current Eskom account is up-to-date. Its creditors have been reduced to R8.2m from R100m.”