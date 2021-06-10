Malema says local government elections should be postponed to save lives

The government’s decision to forge ahead with the fifth municipal elections later this year during a global pandemic was a reckless one which would culminate in an avalanche of Covid-19 super-spreader events.

For this reason, the EFF called on the Electoral Commission (IEC) to cease all election-related activities. This was the view expressed by EFF leader Julius Malema during a media briefing on Thursday.

“We reiterate our call despite our own readiness for the 2021 elections to be postponed in the interest of saving millions of lives. The duty to preserve lives is the highest of duties. People must be alive before they can vote and be voted for.”

Malema said his party ideally wanted the elections to be postponed to 2024. If that failed, they should take place next year, depending on the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic.