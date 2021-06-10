Human settlements confident of regaining 'missing billions'

There has been progress in dealing with officials in the department of human settlements, water and sanitation who are implicated in irregularities.

That was the word from minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who on Thursday appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation.

Sisulu told the committee that with the help of an advisory committee she established in December 2020, the department was able to move swiftly to act against officials who were flagged for irregularities by the auditor-general (AG) in the previous year.

“The AG had previously said there is no consequence management in most departments, especially within our department. This had an effect in eroding the AG’s confidence in the department running its affairs efficiently,” said Sisulu.

The advisory committee, headed by Susan Shabangu, is mostly focused on disciplinary measures against officials flagged in reports by the AG and other forensic investigations.