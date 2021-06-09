These government departments are worst for non-payment of invoices

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has identified the departments of water and sanitation alongside public works and infrastructure as the most delinquent government entities for the non-payment of invoices.

This was an indication of an overall lack of internal controls and consequence management mechanisms to uphold accountability, it said.

These sentiments were expressed by commissioner Mike Seloane on Wednesday, as the commission released its quarterly bulletin, which focused on the professionalisation of the public service and non-payment of government suppliers by departments, among other things.

Seloane said though there had been a slight improvement in certain departments settling their invoices, some continued to pay suppliers late or not at all.

“What is concerning to the PSC is that some departments even fail to submit compliance reports to National Treasury despite this being a specific requirement of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] and the National Treasury's instruction.