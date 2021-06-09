Luck of draw could determine new Bitou mayor
First name pulled out of hat will get post if voting next week ends in tie for third time
Candidates for the vacant Bitou mayor position are likely to put their names in the hat — literally — with the name pulled out duly elected.
That is if the vote for the top position ends in a tie again when councillors attempt to elect a new mayor next week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.