Politics

Luck of draw could determine new Bitou mayor

First name pulled out of hat will get post if voting next week ends in tie for third time

PREMIUM
Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 09 June 2021

Candidates for the vacant Bitou mayor position are likely to put their names in the hat — literally — with the name pulled out duly elected.

That is if the vote for the top position ends in a tie again when councillors attempt to elect a new mayor next week...

