Vote for Bitou mayor ends in tie again
AUF's Lobese not allowed to vote after he was suspended with immediate effect for alleged maladministration
The election of a new mayor in the Bitou municipality once again ended in a tie, with the DA and ANC voting along party lines on Tuesday.
This resulted in acting mayor Sandiso Gcabayi getting six votes, with the DA’s Bill Nel also receiving six...
