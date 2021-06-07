UDM’s Luxolo Namette appointed Bay deputy mayor
UDM councillor Luxolo Namette has been appointed Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor — but not without some drama.
He received 58 votes via a secret ballot at Monday’s council meeting and Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels was voted for by 54 councillors...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.