Mbalula sparks debate with ‘you can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook’ post

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 07 June 2021
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula sparked an online debate about corruption in SA. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula had social media in a mess over the weekend when he shared a quote from former US president Harry Truman about politics and corruption. 

Taking to Twitter, Mbalula shared the famous quote, which claimed “you can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook”.

The post quickly sparked a debate about politicians and alleged corruption in SA, with some claiming the minister may have been throwing shade and subs. 

However, Mbalula cleared the air and said he did not agree with the quote. 

This is not the first time Mbalula has sparked debate around corruption in SA.

During a heated exchange with sports presenter Robert Marawa earlier this year, Mbalula said government was doing its best to curb corruption.

“There is no R500bn looting. There is, however, corruption detected in the awarding of personal protective equipment contracts, and we are doing something about it. A national fusion centre is dealing with the matter. Yes, there’s widespread corruption reported,” he said at the time.

Taking to the comment section, many suggested the quote contained some truth, claiming Mbalula was only disagreeing because it was “too revealing”. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: 

