Zweli Mkhize withdraws from parliament sitting, citing SIU probe

Beleaguered health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday dodged a briefing with parliament's portfolio committee on health, citing a Special Investigating Unit probe into the controversial Digital Vibes scandal.

“I have been in touch with the minister, I last spoke to the minister last night and he indicated to me that he has been advised that because of the investigation in his department that also involves or touches his name, that legally it is not correct that he is the one leading the delegation to lead us,” said portfolio committee chair Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

He said they accepted that and instead, the committee would be briefed by the department’s director-general, Dr Sandile Buthelezi.

“The minister is unable to be here because of legal advice that the process is in the department and also touches the minister.”