UDM forces DA’s hand in the Bay
Party threatened to walk out of coalition government if not given deputy mayor position, insiders say
Dead set against possibly collapsing the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA gave in to the UDM’s demand for the position of deputy mayor.
Had the DA stood its grounds and refused the UDM the position insiders say it had eyed for months, that would have possibly led to the party walking out of government — a move that could then have paved the way for a change of guard at the Gqeberha City Hall...
