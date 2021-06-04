ANC stalwart Ivy Gcina laid to rest

Special provincial funeral for veteran activist who lost three sons in SA's fight for freedom

She was part of a family that dedicated itself to the struggle against the oppressive apartheid regime.



During the process of fighting for the liberation of black people, ANC stalwart Ivy Gcina lost three sons and on Friday she was laid to rest at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Gqeberha...