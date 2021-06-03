Zweli Mkhize's woes mount as public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane opens police case against him

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is in hot water with the office of the public protector, which is taking legal action against him for defying the chapter 9 institution.

Mkhize, who is also under the SIU investigation for his alleged involvement in a dodgy communications contract at his department, allegedly failed on three occasions to honour subpoenas from Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office.

According to a statement from her office, Mkhize was summoned to provide documents and evidence to assist the office's investigation into allegations that his department failed to implement “recommendations of the Report of the Clinical Associate National Task Team 2017".

“Subpoena notices were served on Dr Mkhize on February 4 for his appearance before the public protector on March 18, on April 21 for May 7, and again on May 24 for June 1.

“He failed to present himself on all three occasions, with his office advising each time that he was unavailable.”