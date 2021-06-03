Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s monthly millions on overtime
‘Unacceptable’ expenditure attributed to vacancies and lack of internal controls
In just one month, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality paid out almost R50m in overtime claims and allowances.
An eye-watering R27m was signed off for overtime pay and a further R20.3m for allowances in April...
