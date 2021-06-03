DA, EFF 'trying to tear our nation apart': Fikile Mbalula

Malema echoed similar sentiments to those of the DA, telling Ramaphosa that Covid-19 deaths would be blamed on him for his inadequate vaccine rollout.

“The minister you have entrusted with the Covid-19 rollout is allegedly looting money with unnecessary public relations while nurses and doctors do not have access to vaccines,” said Malema.

But Mbalula came out in defence of Ramaphosa.

He first aimed his guns at the DA, saying it was a party that wanted to erase the legacy of apartheid from the country's history.

"This party wants us to deny and forget the legacy of apartheid and the racial divide it created in our country.

"They do not want to see transformation, redress, or any attempt to eradicate the vestiges of apartheid from the face of our country. They call transformation 'racial nationalism'. They equate our agenda for a better South Africa with Verwoerd’s evil system of apartheid," he said.

Mbalula said the DA used black leaders to attract votes, only to discard them once they've served their purpose.

"It is this very same party that sees young African talent as stooges to be manipulated to buy votes, to fake multi-racialism in their ranks. When they are done with you, when they have the votes in the pockets, they send you an academic scholarship overseas, or just throw you out of their party.

"Where is Phumzile van Damme? Where is Mmusi Maimane? The list is endless. And who is next in line? What applies to Madikizela does not apply to Mazonne.

"This tendency is defeatist. They exaggerate our challenges and belittle our achievements. They do this because they cannot defeat the ANC on the ballot. They want to defeat us in the court of public opinion, by making our people lose faith in us and the prospects of our beautiful country," he said.