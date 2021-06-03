Thsonono Buyeye steps down as Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay AIC councillor Thsonono Buyeye has stepped down as deputy mayor to take up the appointment of infrastructure and engineering political head.

The announcement was made by Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga at a press briefing at the Gqeberha City Hall on Thursday.

The ACDP and AIC did not attend the conference though Buyeye was seen at City Hall before the announcement was made.

Bhanga also said the multiparty coalition would nominate UDM councillor Luxolo Namette as deputy mayor during Monday’s scheduled council meeting.

Namette is electricity and energy political head.

Should he accept the nomination and be voted in by council, he will occupy both positions once elected.

Addressing the media, Bhanga said Buyeye would continue serving as deputy mayor until Sunday.

“When he took the decision to occupy the position of MMC, he did it [in] the interest of the coalition and to strengthen this government,” Bhanga said.

DA councillor Masixole Zinto, who headed infrastructure and engineering, has been reshuffled to assume the reins as political head of human settlements.

The post has been vacant after the axing of former coalition partner the United Front (UF).

UF councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila previously served as human settlements portfolio head.

