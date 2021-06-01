Some properties rented out by Bay municipality unfit for occupation
Councillors discuss report on dilapidated buildings and chaotic lease management
Some of the buildings leased out by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality are in such a state of disrepair that they are deemed unsafe for occupation.
Not only does the metro not have the budget to maintain its buildings, it also takes 302 days for the council to approve the leasing of its own municipal properties...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.