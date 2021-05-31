Bitou mayoral election falls flat for third time

Another attempt to elect a Bitou municipality mayor and vote on the budget fell flat on Monday as the DA and Active United Front (AUF) did not show up, resulting in the meeting not having a quorum.



This is the third meeting that the DA and the AUF did not attend without notice while another meeting was cancelled by council speaker Euan Wildeman speaker at the 11th hour...