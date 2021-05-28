Magashule tried to suspend me out of 'vengeful spite', says Ramaphosa

When suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule purported to suspend Cyril Ramaphosa from the ANC, he acted in “vengeful spite”.

This is according to Ramaphosa, in court papers filed on Thursday. He was responding to the urgent court bid by Magashule to have his suspension set aside and the ANC’s “step-aside rule or regime” declared unconstitutional.

Under the step-aside regime, when an ANC member is charged with a serious criminal offence, they should step aside from their position. If they do not, they may be suspended.

On May 5, Magashule — who has been indicted on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering — received a letter from the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte suspending him.

The same day, Ramaphosa received a letter from Magashule in which he, too, was told that he had been suspended. The letter was dated May 3, said Ramaphosa in his affidavit.

In his letter, Magashule claimed that he was acting pursuant to a decision of the ANC’s national working committee the same day. But this, said Ramaphosa, was “to his [Magashule’s] own knowledge, completely false”.

“Both he and I were at the meeting,” said Ramaphosa.