George council approves ‘anti-poor’ tariff hikes

Councillors hurl insults as budget meeting gets heated

Ratepayers in George will have to dig deep into their pockets from July 1 as councillors approved rates and services increases on Thursday that will see residents forking out 14.59% more for electricity.



Residents will also have to pay 6% more for water, 6% more for sanitation, 6% more for rates and 4.5% more for refuse collection, while general tariffs will be hiked 2%...