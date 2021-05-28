Politics

George council approves ‘anti-poor’ tariff hikes

Councillors hurl insults as budget meeting gets heated

PREMIUM
Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 28 May 2021

Ratepayers in George will have to dig deep into their pockets from July 1 as councillors approved rates and services increases on Thursday that will see residents forking out 14.59% more  for electricity. 

Residents will also have to pay 6% more for water, 6% more for sanitation, 6% more for rates and 4.5% more for refuse collection, while general tariffs will be hiked 2%...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

King of Burger challengers bite off more than they can chew
Nelson Mandela Bay women taught to defend themselves

Most Read