Ramaphosa will not appear before state capture inquiry as initially planned
There will be no state capture inquiry appearance by President Cyril Ramaphosa next Monday and Tuesday.
This was announced by the inquiry on Thursday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear yet whether it was Ramaphosa who pulled out or the inquiry that decided it did not need his appearance any more.
The announcement of his non-appearance comes just two days after the commission chairperson confirmed appearance dates of May 31 and June 1 for the president.
Ramaphosa was going to appear in his capacity as president of the republic, having previously presented himself at the same forum as head of the ANC.
