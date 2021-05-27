President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Covid-19 third wave 'soon'

Ntshavheni said the government was concerned about the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, as the winter season enters full swing.

“We are all noticing the numbers as they are going up in terms of infections and people are starting to notice an uptick in terms of deaths. As cabinet we are discussing and consulting on the measures to make sure that we protect South Africans.

“A decision will be taken soon after the consultations and we will announce the date at which the president will hold the family meeting,” she said.