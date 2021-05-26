'Go to court and I'll meet you there': Sisulu ready to defend R65m deployment of Cuban engineers

The controversial deployment of Cuban engineers to help with SA's water crisis at a cost of R65m became the subject of intense debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

This as water and sanitation minster Lindiwe Sisulu tabled her medium-term budget.

DA MP Leonard Basson rejected the budget, and questioned Sisulu's insistence in keeping the Cuban engineers in the country despite high unemployment rates and public outcry.

“Your government made job creation one of its priorities. Despite this, you appoint 24 unaccredited Cuban engineers. Minister, your lame excuse that very few of our engineers can do the work in rural areas holds no water.

“The deployment of Cuban engineers has nothing to do with reluctance of local engineers nor has anything to do with expertise. This is another money-looting scheme by the ANC,” said Basson.

Trade union Solidarity had taken the matter to court, asking that the deployment be suspended. As part of their case, they proposed a list of 132 local engineers who said they could do the work.

Sisulu did not hesitate to defend her decision, which she said she was also ready to defend in court.

“Honourable Basson, you and Solidarity ... can go to court and I will meet you there. And I want to tell you that this relationship with Cuba and ourselves is cast in stone. It's not about whether you like it. There is a bilateral Cuba-South Africa relationship which is binding to all of us, including yourselves. So go to court and I will find you there,” she said.

While many MPs expressed concern at the country's ability to provide access to clean water and sanitation, Sisulu admitted the department grappled with unending challenges — but she said efforts to combat the water crisis were under way.

Households with access to sanitation have increased from 49% in 1996 to 83% in 2018, according to Stats SA.

“However, there are still about 2.8 million households, which is 17% of households, without improved sanitation services.