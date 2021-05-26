DA accused of staging coup in Bitou municipality

The Bitou municipality has not had a mayor for more than a month, but on Tuesday residents woke up to the news that not only was there a political boss now, but there were two mayors, with each claiming to be the legitimate one.



DA councillor Bill Nel wrote to municipal staff and councillors on Monday, saying he was the new sheriff in town — while acting mayor Sandiso Gcabayi accused the DA and the Active United Front (AUF) of an attempted coup...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.