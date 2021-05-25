Commonage plan mooted to help farmers and curb roaming cattle
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to establish a commonage land committee and an incubation programme to help livestock farmers be commercial while dealing with the roaming cattle issue.
Roaming cattle in the metro has been an issue for years, sometimes resulting in car accidents. ..
