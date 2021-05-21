WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear testimony from Norma Mngoma and Malusi Gigaba

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Friday continue to hear testimony from the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, Nomachule Mngoma.

Gigaba is also expected to give testimony at the inquiry.

Commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, had to abruptly adjourn Mngoma's testimony on Thursday evening, saying there was a security threat.

He received a note informing him that the inquiry had to break for a “protector related issue”.