WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear testimony from Norma Mngoma and Malusi Gigaba
Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am
The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Friday continue to hear testimony from the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, Nomachule Mngoma.
Gigaba is also expected to give testimony at the inquiry.
Commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, had to abruptly adjourn Mngoma's testimony on Thursday evening, saying there was a security threat.
He received a note informing him that the inquiry had to break for a “protector related issue”.
Zondo left and, when he returned, he confirmed there was a security issue and that the commission would resume on Friday morning.
In an Instagram post, Mngoma said she was “in safe hands”.
“I want to thank the SAPS for protecting me. I can’t say much about what happened but I want to assure everyone I’m in safe hands,” she said.
TimesLIVE