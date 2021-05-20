Phumzile van Damme cites DA ‘clique’ as she quits party and parliament
The outspoken MP is the latest prominent black member of the party to leave
Phumzile van Damme has become the latest prominent black leader to quit the DA, as both a party member and MP, citing the influence of a “clique of individuals”.
The outspoken MP took to Twitter late on Thursday to announce her stepping down from the DA, saying she had filed a resignation letter with national assembly speaker Thandi Modise...
