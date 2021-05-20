Low voter turnout for New Brighton by-election

Only 651 votes had been cast in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 17 with more than 6,000 registered voters yet to make their voices heard by 5pm.



As a result, there were more ANC and EFF members from other areas than actual voters during the by-election in Gqeberha’s New Brighton...

