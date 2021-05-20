Dikgang Moseneke to decide if elections can be free and fair
The IEC has hired retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to assess whether the commission will be able to deliver free and fair elections on October 27 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Moseneke is expected to submit his report by mid-July. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.