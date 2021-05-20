Bid to elect new Bitou mayor thwarted again

An attempt by the DA and the Active United Front (AUF) to elect a new Bitou mayor fell flat on Wednesday when the legal requirements for holding the meeting could not be fulfilled.



The two parties insisted in the morning they would go ahead and elect the mayor after a scheduled special council meeting was postponed at the 11th hour...

