ANC retains control of New Brighton

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has retained control of Ward 17 after Ludwe Mnyandu was elected as the new ward councillor in New Brighton on Wednesday.

IEC regional supervisor Crosby Bacela confirmed on Thursday that the party had won convincingly, but said he could not give the final percentages as they would be released later on Thursday.

But the ANC said Mnyandu garnered 91% of the votes.

ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said the victory was expected.

He said the ANC retaining wards was a good start for the October 27 local government elections.

“We are excited, the change of approach and allowing the communities to choose the best candidate to lead them has actually worked,” he said.

This is a developing story.