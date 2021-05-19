Second suspect arrested for alleged abduction, murder of Lenasia teacher

A second suspect has been arrested after the murder of schoolteacher Naadira Vanker.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the suspect was arrest on Monday.

“Police rescued the suspect as he was being assaulted by the community at Phumlamqashi, south of Lenasia. He was taken to hospital under police guard.

“The suspect will be charged with murder and taken to court as soon as he is out of hospital,” Masondo said on Tuesday.

Vanker's body was found in a shallow grave six days after she was abducted last month.

According to Masondo the 31-year-old Lenasia Primary School teacher was abducted from her home at 6pm on April 22 by two men during a robbery. The suspects fled in Vanker’s car, which was later found abandoned in Ennerdale.

On April 27 the SAPS investigations team were led to a shack in Phumlamqashi township, where one of the suspects was found.

“The suspect then pointed out to the police a shallow grave inside the yard where the victim was buried.”

The 36-year-old man appeared at the Lenasia magistrate's court on April 30 and is allegedly known to the family.

TimesLIVE