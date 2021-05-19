Meeting to elect new Bitou mayor going ahead
Opposition parties in the Bitou municipality are forging ahead with a special council meeting that is due to elect a new mayor.
This is despite it being postponed by the council speaker at the eleventh hour. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.