ANC to oppose Ace Magashule in court showdown

The ANC announced on Monday that it will oppose the application to lift the temporary suspension of its secretary-general Ace Magashule.

“The ANC national officials met today ... and affirmed the decision to oppose the application lodged by the secretary-general comrade Ace Magashule to have, among others, his temporary suspension lifted,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Mabe said the party had appointed Ledwaba Mazwai Attorneys as instructing attorneys supported by three senior counsel: Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Fana Nalane, and junior counsel Buhle Lekokotla.

Magashule approached the South Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis last week asking it to declare unconstitutional the ANC's entire step-aside rule, which formed the basis of his suspension.

The resolution was first adopted by the ANC national conference in Nasrec in 2017 and recently fine-tuned by the party's national executive committee for full implementation. It dictates that ANC members facing corruption or criminal charges should voluntarily step aside from their positions.

The step-aside resolution further states that members should be summarily suspended should they fail to step aside on their own accord.