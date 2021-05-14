Panicked metro overspent R300,000 on PPE

When the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in SA in March 2020, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was sent into a tailspin, over-stocking on overpriced personal protective equipment (PPE).



According to a leaked Nelson Mandela Bay management report by the auditor-general, the municipality violated the Municipal Finance Management Act when equipment was bought through disaster management instead of supply chain management (SCM)...

