Magashule apology not likely soon, says Carl Niehaus, 'because there will be legal action' over suspension

It appears that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's anticipated apology in the party's suspension and counter-suspension saga will not be coming any time soon.

This after MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus confirmed that there would be “legal action” over the ANC's decision to suspend Magashule.

The ANC demanded a public apology from Magashule over a letter he wrote after his own suspension, in which he “suspended” party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

But ANC member Carl Niehaus — also a senior staff member in Magashule's office at ANC headquarters Luthuli House and a staunch Magashule supporter — confirmed on Thursday that the suspended secretary-general would be joining several ANC national executive committee members in their planned court bid to challenge his suspension and the implementation of the step-aside resolution.

“I’ve said what I can say [on SAfm radio], that there will be legal action and it will happen as soon as possible,” Niehaus told TimesLIVE. “I’ve said that there will be legal action, that they will take legal action in due course as soon as possible. That is what I said — I can’t say more.”

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday announced that the party's leaders had given Magashule 48 hours to apologise over his unsanctioned letter of suspension against Ramaphosa, or face disciplinary action.