'I'm sick and tired of criminals like Lucky Montana': Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan hits back

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has hit back at former Prasa boss Lucky Montana calling him a “criminal”.

This after Montana told the state capture inquiry on Monday that O'Sullivan was the country's “number one criminal” for allegedly leading a campaign to destroy him.

Montana made the accusation against O'Sullivan when he was questioned on allegedly being involved in a corrupt property development venture sponsored by a Prasa service provider, a matter O'Sullivan took a keen interest in and compiled a report on.

In an affidavit O'Sullivan shared with TimesLIVE, he accused Montana of using the Zondo commission to sanitise his Prasa sins while tarnishing those who sought to expose him.

“I am sick and tired of criminals like Montana trying to bring my country to its knees and destroy me in the process,” O'Sullivan said in his affidavit, submitted to the inquiry.

In the same affidavit, submitted in November 2020, O'Sullivan sought to petition the inquiry to censor Montana by not giving him the platform because “architects of state capture belong in prison, not on a [commission] witness box”.