NMU poll victory a sign of what’s to come, says EFF

The EFF’s student command victory at Nelson Mandela University is what the future holds for Nelson Mandela Bay.

This was the promise made by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who hit the campaign trail on Sunday for the party ahead of a by-election in New Brighton on May 19 for Ward 17.

Ndlozi, who took part in a door-to-door campaign, predicted the party would win the metro come October 27, the date scheduled for the 2021 local government elections.

“The SRC win by the EFF was long overdue because universities across the country are a traditional base of the EFF.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: They are people who understand the generational mission,” he said.

The party’s student wing wrested power from the ANC-aligned Sasco, winning four of NMU’s five campuses in Gqeberha.

Sasco, which had governed for four years at NMU, retained control only of the George campus.

“They naturally identify with the objectives and the mission of the EFF,” Ndlozi said.

“We were glad and congratulated the student command.

“They are also giving warning shots of what is coming to Gqeberha and Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.”

According to Ndlozi, the party expected to easily win the by-election.

He said the EFF Ward 17 candidate Khulile Dzeya was chosen by the people.

EFF Eastern Cape provincial chair Yazini Tetyana said they would proceed with door-to-door campaigns until the voting stations closed.

Ndlozi, who attended a church service at the Arthur Wellington Methodist Church in New Brighton, was prayed for by the Rev Siyabonga Mazeleni.

Mazeleni said politicians should align themselves to God.

HeraldLIVE