Cyril Ramaphosa warns of ‘vaccine apartheid’ if rich countries hog shots

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that if wealthy nations hogged Covid-19 shots while millions in poor countries died waiting for them, it would amount to “vaccine apartheid”.

SA and India have been pushing for a waiver on some intellectual property (IP) rights for vaccines and medicines at the World Trade Organization. US President Joe Biden backed the proposal last week, though it may still take months to reach a deal.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa called on South Africans to support the waiver, saying vaccines should be “a global public good”.

“It is about affirming our commitment to the advancement of equality and human rights, not just in our own country but around the world,” he wrote.