'I will not tolerate any political interference': Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has pledged to resign from his position rather that allow political interference in the affairs of the tax revenue service.

Kieswetter made the undertaking in parliament on Wednesday at a standing committee on finance meeting where he presented the Sars annual performance plan for 2021/2022.

DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis had challenged Kieswetter at the meeting to assure the public that Sars would go after any employer who deducted pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) from employees but failed to pay it over to the taxman — a criminal offence in terms of the Income Tax Act.

Hill-Lewis did not mention the ANC directly, but his questions to Kieswetter were in clear reference to a weekend report by the Sunday Times revealing that Sars had garnisheed the ANC funding from the IEC to the tune of R17m due to an outstanding tax bill related to PAYE.

The ANC was struggling to pay staff salaries.