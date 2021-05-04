‘Shacks will not be demolished in Bay area’
Existing illegal settlements will be given municipal services, but no additional dwellings allowed, United Front chair says
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will not demolish shacks.
On Monday, the United Front (UF) in the Bay called a media conference to clarify a council resolution taken on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.