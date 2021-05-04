ANC national working committee gives go-ahead to suspend Ace Magashule
The ANC national working committee has instructed the secretary-general’s office to issue suspension letters to leaders who are facing charges of corruption and other serious crimes, including party secretary-general Ace Magashule.
This is a developing story.
Read the full statement:
@MYANC Statement of the National Working Committee (NWC) that met on Monday, 3 May 2021. pic.twitter.com/cTxtHD1omG— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 4, 2021
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.