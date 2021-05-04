Politics

ANC national working committee gives go-ahead to suspend Ace Magashule

By TimesLIVE - 04 May 2021
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will receive a letter regarding his suspension. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will receive a letter regarding his suspension. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The ANC national working committee has instructed the secretary-general’s office to issue suspension letters to leaders who are facing charges of corruption and other serious crimes, including party secretary-general Ace Magashule.

This is a developing story.

Read the full statement:

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X