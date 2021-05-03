Bay residents fed up with eyesore of uncut grass, weeds everywhere

Metro’s clean-up contracts being finalised after expiring 15 months ago

PREMIUM

Overgrown grass obstructing views on the road and weeds growing out of pavements, are just some of the eyesores residents in Nelson Mandela Bay have been subjected to over the last few months.



The reason? The city has yet to finalise the grass-cutting contract that expired in January 2020...

