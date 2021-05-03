Bay residents fed up with eyesore of uncut grass, weeds everywhere
Metro’s clean-up contracts being finalised after expiring 15 months ago
Overgrown grass obstructing views on the road and weeds growing out of pavements, are just some of the eyesores residents in Nelson Mandela Bay have been subjected to over the last few months.
The reason? The city has yet to finalise the grass-cutting contract that expired in January 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.